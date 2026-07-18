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David Roberts Came to Bury E&E News. I Helped Build It.
The climate beat I left. The one he never did. And the summer that's making the argument for both of us.
9 hrs ago
•
Darren Samuelsohn
5
1
5
1:01:54
The Fish
A long farewell to the fruits of Environment & Energy Publishing, LLC
Jul 17
•
Darren Samuelsohn
8
1
1
Worst Appalachian Trail Hike Ever
The Saturday Lindsey Graham ruined a perfectly good mushroom hunt
Jul 14
•
Darren Samuelsohn
1
1
1
Fort McHenry to first pitch
About a mile-and-a-half. About 250 years.
Jul 12
•
Darren Samuelsohn
2
1
Manu Raju's first pitch
Journalism always wants more. But for one night at Wrigley Field, something else was top of mind for this CNN reporter.
Jul 10
•
Darren Samuelsohn
4
1
29:13
What Did the Queen See in Us?
Watch now | Susan Page on Queen Elizabeth II, the presidents and America at 250
Jul 3
•
Darren Samuelsohn
2
28:07
30 Years of Hotmail: Is this thing still on?
Hotmail celebrates a birthday (too) on July 4. Who's still got one?
Jul 2
•
Darren Samuelsohn
1
1
June 2026
Natalie Goldberg called me back
Writing Down the Bones turns 40. I've been waiting 30 years for this conversation.
Jun 28
•
Darren Samuelsohn
3
2
2
25:08
End of Fire Drill. Feeling Much Better.
Friday Night, 2001, Cleveland Park, Two Gin and Tonics
Jun 28
•
Darren Samuelsohn
2
luv/pops
A Father's Day note from love, journalism
Jun 19
•
Darren Samuelsohn
4
4
1
Episode 24: That feeling when your mentee wins a Pulitzer
Byron Tau went from the Cheesecake Factory to a Pulitzer Prize - we crossed paths along the way
Jun 17
•
Darren Samuelsohn
and
Byron Tau
4
3
37:05
My journalism goes to Disney World
A 2015 Politico scoop about loving America finds its way into Obama's Selma speech — and then the Hall of Presidents
Jun 14
•
Darren Samuelsohn
7
1
3
© 2026 Darren Samuelsohn
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