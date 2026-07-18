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David Roberts Came to Bury E&E News. I Helped Build It.
The climate beat I left. The one he never did. And the summer that's making the argument for both of us.
  Darren Samuelsohn
1:01:54
The Fish
A long farewell to the fruits of Environment & Energy Publishing, LLC
  Darren Samuelsohn
Worst Appalachian Trail Hike Ever
The Saturday Lindsey Graham ruined a perfectly good mushroom hunt
  Darren Samuelsohn
Fort McHenry to first pitch
About a mile-and-a-half. About 250 years.
  Darren Samuelsohn
Manu Raju's first pitch
Journalism always wants more. But for one night at Wrigley Field, something else was top of mind for this CNN reporter.
  Darren Samuelsohn
29:13
What Did the Queen See in Us?
Watch now | Susan Page on Queen Elizabeth II, the presidents and America at 250
  Darren Samuelsohn
28:07
30 Years of Hotmail: Is this thing still on?
Hotmail celebrates a birthday (too) on July 4. Who's still got one?
  Darren Samuelsohn

June 2026

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