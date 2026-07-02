I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is love, journalism.

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July 4, 1996. America turned 220. Somewhere in a server room, Hotmail launched.

I’m pretty sure I was there from the start.

You picked a handle the way you picked a nickname — combining your name, some important numbers, and a silly word from school. Nobody was thinking about professional identity. Nobody was thinking about anything except: is this thing on?

The first messages were what you’d expect. Mom and dad. A girlfriend. Friends from school checking to see if it worked. Short. Declarative. Slightly amazed. No stamps. It was free.

It wasn’t actually my first email. In the earliest days of the internet, universities gave you a student number and a terminal and something that looked like email if you squinted. Those accounts are gone now, consumed by time and server migrations and general entropy of early digital life.

But Hotmail felt different. Hotmail was yours. You named it. You owned it. And if you were like me, you took it on the road.

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I was in Japan by the fall of 1997, covering my first Olympics for the New York Times. I was filing dispatches back home — to editors, yes, but also to my parents, to friends, to anyone who wanted to know what it was like to be a 22-year-old reporter in a country where he didn’t speak the language and the story was bigger than anything he’d covered before. I was Substacking before Substack.

(You can read more about those dispatches in the Father’s Day essay I published last month — my father kept every one.)

Thirty years later, Hotmail is Outlook. Which is fine. Outlook works. But it’s also where I go to find out if I’m being hacked, or to delete coupons from a restaurant I ate at in 2004.

My first and original Hotmail address is gone, too. Same for the emails that went through it — or most of them. What’s left is the habit it built: the idea that you could write to people, directly, about what you were seeing, and they would read it.

That’s still the whole game.