love, journalism

love, journalism

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Eric Schmeltzer's avatar
Eric Schmeltzer
Jun 23

This is beautiful.

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Andrea LANDE's avatar
Andrea LANDE
Jun 19

Speechless with LUV/ POPS. I read this with happy tears flowing, needless to say a very very touching tribute to your POPS

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