I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is love, journalism.

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When my dad was around my age, he did something that didn’t have a name yet.

I was fresh out of college, somewhere between lost and launched, and I had pointed myself at Japan. Every few days or weeks I’d fire off an email dispatch to anyone who wanted it — family, friends, whoever gave me their address. It was Substack before Substack. A newsletter before I knew what a newsletter was.

He didn’t just read them. He printed every one. Saved the handwritten letters too — the ones I’d sent airmail from Saitama, Japanese stamps. He put it all in a binder and had it waiting for me when I came home.

The notebook sits on my desk now. The spine is labeled DARREN, in all caps.

He was keeping the archive before there was anything to archive.

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That’s the thing about my dad. He’s always been a few steps ahead of where I thought I was. As a kid, he waved me away from professional sports like football or golf - my persistent broken bones and wicked slice the evidence he was right. When I wanted to quit in journalism school, he didn’t let me — not with a speech, just with a stubbornness and steadiness that made quitting feel like the wrong option. When I was broke and circling the globe and firing off panicked emails from Bangkok at midnight, he ran the bank balance, sorted out the Japanese check, handled it — and then signed off luv / pops. When I finally landed somewhere and started building something real, he became my most faithful reader.

He reads everything. He always has.

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To the dads out there who pushed their kids toward the dream even when the dream looked like a bad idea. Who showed up quiet when the kid needed loud and loud when the kid needed a lifeline. Who kept the record when the kid was too busy living it to look back.

My dad did all of that. He did it before I knew to say thank you.

Happy Father’s Day.