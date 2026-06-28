Natalie Goldberg called me back

I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is The love, journalism Show - Episode 25. Here’s my conversation with the author of one of the most important books on my bookshelf.

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There was a stretch when I wasn’t writing much. The journalism industry was unraveling around me - institutions shifting, jobs disappearing, the ground moving under everyone’s feet including mine. I wasn’t sure where I fit in any of it anymore.

And then I came across a book title: Old Friend From Far Away.

Natalie Goldberg. Of course.

I didn’t go looking for her. The title just found me - the way her work always has. And that book became part of how I found my way back to the page. Back to the journals. Back to the practice. And eventually, to this whole thing you’re reading now.

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“Composting like a madman”

Thirty years ago, a creative writing teacher handed me another book by Natalie. I’ve never stopped reading it.

Writing Down the Bones turns 40 this year. I’ve given away a couple of my own dog-eared copies over the decades — and I’m apparently not alone, because she has sold millions and gone on to write 16 additional books.

I’ve reached for them at all kinds of moments — when the writing is going well, when it isn’t. When life is going well, when it isn’t. I journaled through love, lost love, new love, looking for love.

Recently, I sent emails to the contacts listed on her website. A couple bounced. One got through. And a few days later, sitting in my neighborhood at the old Heller’s Bakery location — my phone lit up. Maybe Natalie Goldberg.

The shop was closing around me. I had a beaming smile I couldn’t explain to anyone in the room.

That’s what this episode is. An old friend from far away — finally, in the same room.

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Natalie has popped into my life through the years, though never in person until now. A bridge. I pulled out a journal at the end of our first full conversation. I had to.

It was a hardbound notebook, one I started filling in the mid-90s — a Jack Kerouac illustration on the cover, the kind of object that feels like it was made for a certain version of yourself. I read her the very first lines:

“Take it all in and do it slowly. Now listen up, stupid — look up!”

She didn’t hesitate. “Sweet,” she said. “Especially slow. Have that slowness inside you. That dreamer.”

A few hours later, alone with the journal again, I kept reading. The pages were full of Kerouac and the Dharma Bums, the Beatles, Uncle Tupelo, Jerry Garcia, Chicago. A 20-year-old taking it all in, doing it slowly, looking up.

And then, tucked into that same section, I found it. Lines where I’m trying to make sense of things, scribbling about books and music and whatever was coming next:

“Advice comes in one word bumps... extreme desire to be superlative... very heartwarming and comforting and well written. Why am I so descriptive? It does help.”

It. The book. Her book. Written on those pages 30 years before I ever thought to reach out.

She was always in there. I just didn’t know it yet.