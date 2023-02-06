Why love, journalism?

In a world of fast-cycle news and faceless reporting, we often lose sight of the humans behind the stories. Love, journalism is a mission to humanize the craft. My goal is to pull back the curtain on why we do this work, exploring stories of adversity, the projects journalists are most proud of, and how we navigate these turbulent times.

Whether you’re a newsmaker, a news consumer, or somewhere in between, this is your space to rediscover the passion for storytelling.

What Industry Leaders Are Saying

Rachel Maddow: "Darren Samuelsohn... does some of the best reporting in Washington."

Blake Hounshell: “One of the most tenacious, creative and versatile reporters in the business.”

Josh Gerstein: “Sign up here for crackerjack DC reporter Darren Samuelsohn’s next chapter: a new substack on the stormy love affair many of us have with journalism.”

Helena Bottemiller Evich: “Really excited to see what Darren (a truly great reporter) does with this newsletter!”

About Darren

I’m an award-winning journalist who has been reporting and editing from Washington, D.C., since the turn of the millennium. My career has focused on the mechanics of power—cybersecurity, impeachments, and federal budgets—but I’ve always kept an eye on the eclectic, from the Tokyo Deadhead scene to survival tips for national parks.

My journey:

USA TODAY: White House, Congress & Campaigns Editor.

Insider & The Messenger: D.C. Bureau Chief and Senior Editor.

Politico & E&E News: Two decades covering climate, energy, and federal policy.

White House: Two tours of duty as a reporter.

The ‘Shenanigans’ Beat: Launched in 2016 (the ultimate preparation for anything).

My work has caught the attention of Jon Stewart and Saturday Night Live — and for a notable stretch of the Trump era, I was an unofficial recipient of Rudy Giuliani’s butt dials.

What you’ll get:

Insights and inspiration: Regular newsletters featuring deep-dive interviews and ideas from the front lines of journalism.

Substack Live: Join me for unscripted, real-time discussions where I pull back the curtain on the industry with veteran reporters and newsmakers.

Community: A safe harbor for journalists and readers to discuss why they fell in love with this business in the first place.

Why read love, journalism?

My ambition is to pull back the curtain on the craft. I speak with fellow journalists about the “why” behind their work—exploring stories of adversity, the projects they’re most proud of, and how they navigate these turbulent times. Whether you’re a newsmaker or a news consumer, this is a space to rediscover the passion for storytelling.

I launched this mission on Valentine’s Day in 2023 after losing my journalism job at Insider. A second launch followed a year later marking my journey between The Messenger and USA TODAY.

Today, I’m using that curiosity to host love, journalism and The love, journalism Show on Substack Live.