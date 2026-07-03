What Did the Queen See in Us?

I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is The love, journalism Show. We’re marking the USA’s 250th birthday with a guest who wrote a book on royal relations with American presidents.

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Two hundred and fifty years ago, America sent a message to the British crown: we’re done.

And for the last seven decades, one woman had a front-row seat to what happened next.

Queen Elizabeth II met thirteen American presidents — from Harry Truman to Donald Trump. She watched us stumble and recover, overreach and pull back, lead the world and lose the thread. She never said much publicly. But Susan Page spent years finding out what she really thought.

USA TODAY’s Susan Page (left) in the press filing center during the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Sept. 26, 2016 at Washington University in St. Louis.

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Susan is the Washington bureau chief of USA TODAY, a former colleague of mine, someone who has covered eight presidential administrations and twelve elections, interviewed ten presidents from Nixon through Trump, and written four New York Times bestselling biographies — Barbara Bush, Nancy Pelosi, Barbara Walters, and now The Queen and Her Presidents, which lands just in time for America’s 250th birthday.

On the anniversary of the divorce, I wanted to ask her: what did she see in us?