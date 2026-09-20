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love, journalism

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Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin
5h

That book title is taking me to my song Skeptic in Heaven from my new ablum... https://revkin.substack.com/p/weekend-song-break-skeptic-in-heaven

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