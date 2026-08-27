I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is love, journalism.

Today’s day four from my new book: Please, God, Let There Be a Bowling Alley in Heaven — Subscribe now for a limited edition analog copy. Yes, it does feel strange sharing poems.

A brain empty already by five thirty AM. Bugs aren’t even yet buzzing. The mosquitoes leave no change. Here I show off what’s happening. No idea tomorrow what I said today. This never ever happened. I can say I won’t remember, and nor should you — like a dream, like a road on vacation. Maybe this is what they say it is.

#30#