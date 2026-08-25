I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is love, journalism. Today’s day two from the new book: Please, God, Let There Be a Bowling Alley in Heaven — Subscribe now for a limited edition analog copy.

I wrote this series one morning not long after helping my mom deal with some life stuff.

Everywhere, Moms Sigh, So Heavenly

Pinch deep down in the side of your ankle, above the bone, in the muscle. Squeeze carefully both sides. Hold tight and feel — oof. Good oozes of sunrise. Blue day starting. Those joyous first birds wake and sing songs of great days to come. Move the feet and start to shake free. Eat breakfast. You deserve ground coffee. Moms take care of such things. Moms look out for their kids. I love my mom, I love so much. Everywhere, moms sigh, so heavenly.

#30#

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