love, journalism

love, journalism

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Scott Abel's avatar
Scott Abel
13h

Greg and I hooked up with Dave Barry at an AP conference (his wife was a sports journalism editor); never knew you did, too.

Such a great writer, and a great person.

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Hawkins David's avatar
Hawkins David
19h

Great post Darren. I’m glad I have subscribed to your substack. Both to support your work and for the pleasure it gives me. David

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