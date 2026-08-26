I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is love, journalism.

Today’s day three from the new book: Please, God, Let There Be a Bowling Alley in Heaven — Subscribe now for a limited edition analog copy. Now get ready for some shim-shimmying.

Little Laughs of Recognition

When the words suddenly come and know too where they’ll land, you can do tight leg tucks and shimmy, shimmy, bang, bang. Because the freedom comes in these kinds of moves where form rewards tightness. Mind over matter and promises of firsts ahead. Little layers of success, little layers of certainty. When the landing is right there in sight, hunger in the morning gut, hunger in the head when birds, morning, sing, and I delight in the little laughs of recognition.

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