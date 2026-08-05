I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and this is love, journalism.

TONIGHT! 5:30 pm ET - The love, journalism Show goes LIVE to say goodbye to one of the most potent news organizations you maybe never even heard of.

A big change is happening in the world of energy and environmental news — and you probably won’t know it.

One of the most prolific news organizations on the planet is transforming into something else by the end of August, and with it, an era ends and a new one begins.

I’m referring to E&E News, aka Environment & Energy Publishing LLC, and its family of publications: E&E Daily, Greenwire, E&ENews PM, ClimateWire and EnergyWire.

If you know them, then you know them. If you don’t, you can rest assured their reporters were often the ones getting first and deep into the weeds on the who, what, where, when, why, and how questions central to everything that makes the planet and its inhabitants tick

POLITICO bought the company several years ago and now has plans to fold it into its own energy and environmental reporting — a 24/7 juggernaut that long ago helped turn politics and policy journalism on its head.

If you read “The Fish,” you already know where this is headed.

In 2024, when The Messenger folded, I memorialized it with an entire series — six podcasts in all. I’ve always taken a certain amount of pride in going a little overboard when something like this happens. So here we are again, except bigger.

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RIP E&E News: A love, journalism Show Live Tribute will start TODAY, WEDNESDAY Aug. 5 at 5:30 PM ET. Click here to watch.

I’m hosting the whole night, joined by a growing lineup of the people who lived it — editors, reporters, and colleagues from across the decades:

Debra Kahn — Editorial director, Energy and Environment at Politico, and a former E&E colleague of mine.

Michael Witt — E&E News co-founder and team market owner, Frederick Flying Cows professional basketball team

Dan Berman — Assistant managing editor, CNN Politics and one of my former E&E Daily editors

David Leavitt — Senior director of social media at Early Warning, (technically) a co-owner of the Green Bay Packers; and a former Greenwire editor

Mary O’Driscoll — President of Northern Arizona University Alumni Association, former media relations director at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and former E&E News nuclear reporter

Suzanne Struglinski — Former E&E News reporter

Ben Geman — Energy reporter and newsletter author, Axios and former E&E News reporter

We’re talking about people who’ve been working in journalism with experiences spanning the Reagan to Trump administrations. A few of them are getting inducted into something we’re calling the “Doctors of love, journalism.” You’ll have to tune in to see what that means.

Over the next few hours, you’re going to hear from some of the people behind this news organization — one that often worked in obscurity beyond the DC beltway, with a team of media pros driven to excellence, operating atop their business while being rewarded well for their service.

It was a great place to work. Still is. And I know it well, because I got my Washington start at E&E News, where I spent a decade before being poached by... Politico.

Subscribe now so you don’t miss it. And yes — there’s a bingo card, if you want to play along tonight.