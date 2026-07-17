love, journalism

love, journalism

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Sam Pearson's avatar
Sam Pearson
16h

I remember E&E fondly because, as I later learned, the culture was different than other publications in DC. While it was frustrating sometimes just starting out in my career, I met some great people there and I was there at a very specific time that wouldn't be replicated today. It's sad to see the publication being ended when, for many years, they had a strategy of gradual change and sticking to what worked for them.

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