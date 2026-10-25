love, journalism

love, journalism

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Harriet
5h

i’m not a Milwaukee fan, but for a couple of weeks I am! Waiting patiently for Cubbies to win the crown, I can’t help but 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻for our neighbors to the north to have that winning feeling! GO

BREWERS!

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