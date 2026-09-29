Thank you. Three-plus years into this beat, and you’re the reason it works. I don’t take that for granted.
A few of you are still owed something physical: a signed copy of Please, God, Let There Be a Bowling Alley in Heaven. If you haven’t sent me your mailing address yet, now’s the time - reply to this email or drop it in the comments. I’ll get a book out to you.
Thank You, and One Favor
On the book of poems, letting loose, and watching the news from a distance
Thank you. Three-plus years into this beat, and you’re the reason it works. I don’t take that for granted.
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