love, journalism

love, journalism

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Episode 22: The love, journalism Show returns — with Seth Kaplan

Two South Florida kids, one journalism class, 37 years later
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Darren Samuelsohn and Seth Kaplan

The love, journalism Show is back after a two-year hiatus — and for the return, I’ve got someone who was there at the very beginning.

Seth Kaplan and I go back to 1988. Same middle school journalism class in Coral Springs, Florida. Same student newspaper — the Jolly Roger. Thirty-seven years later, we’re both still in the business, still asking questions, still trying to figure out what this industry we love means in 2026

We talk about the origin story, the long road through local TV news markets, what it means to leave journalism and come back around, and what the craft looks like from where we’re both standing now.

Also: bar mitzvah pictures.

Welcome back to the love, journalism Show.

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