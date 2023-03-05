Episode 4: Joyce Vance's chicken coop story

I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and welcome to Episode 4 of The love, journalism Show with special guest, Joyce Vance.

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Former US attorney Joyce Vance’s guilty pleasure is sitting in her backyard with her chickens.

She’s been doing it since her family built a coop during the pandemic, and it’s a quiet place to go for morning coffee and reading. I’ll let her share the story as for how the chicken coop got there. Enjoy!