love, journalism

love, journalism

love, journalism
The Love, Journalism Show
Episode 4: Joyce Vance's chicken coop story
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Episode 4: Joyce Vance's chicken coop story

Here's the heart-warming tale of how she got farm animals at her house.
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Darren Samuelsohn and Joyce Vance

I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and welcome to Episode 4 of The love, journalism Show with special guest, Joyce Vance.

First time here? Please sign up to love, journalism, my free Tuesday newsletter full of insights, interviews, ideas and inspiration from a journalist who has been reporting and editing writers for 30+ years. Podcasts come out on Saturdays. Bonus posts too.

Former US attorney Joyce Vance’s guilty pleasure is sitting in her backyard with her chickens.

She’s been doing it since her family built a coop during the pandemic, and it’s a quiet place to go for morning coffee and reading. I’ll let her share the story as for how the chicken coop got there. Enjoy!

Thank you for reading love, journalism. This post is public so feel free to share it.

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