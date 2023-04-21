Episode 12: How to get into your zone — and how to stay there

I’m Darren Samuelsohn, and welcome to a bonus episode of The love, journalism Show with more material from my interview with David Allen, author of Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity.

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There was a bunch more from my interview with author David Allen that didn’t make it into last week’s episode of The love, journalism Show.

So here it is.

The author of Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity shared more about the techniques that journalists (or anyone for that matter) can use to help get into their zone for creative projects and then what to do to stay there.

Allen also unpacked the benefits of rest and relaxation and shared his rationale for reaching Inbox Zero for email.

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“How important to you is emptying your garbage?” he said. “That’s how important it is to me.”

Also in our conversation, I stumped him on a question about the most unusual place where he’s ever stopped to jot down a note. But the conversation did take an interesting turn when he shared a suggestion for what he does to capture good ideas when he doesn’t have a pen and paper nearby.

Calling it “California whoo-whoo stuff,” Allen’s approach is designed for the moments that inspiration strikes and you’re, say, going au naturel in a sauna.

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